Papua New Guinean kina to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Algerian dinars is currently 35,008 today, reflecting a -0.306% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.525% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 35,269 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 34,988 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.624% decrease in value.