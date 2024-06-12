Algerian dinar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Nepalese rupees is currently 0,993 today, reflecting a 0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.067% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,995 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,990 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.