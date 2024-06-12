Algerian dinar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.984 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.190% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.988 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.979 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.551% increase in value.