Algerian dinar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Gambian dalasis is currently 0,504 today, reflecting a 0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.792% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0,507 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,500 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.154% increase in value.