Algerian dinar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Albanian leks is currently 0,695 today, reflecting a 0.489% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.334% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0,695 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,685 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.398% increase in value.