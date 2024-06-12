Dominican peso to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Zambian kwacha is currently 0,445 today, reflecting a -0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.394% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0,448 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,442 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.686% decrease in value.