Dominican peso to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Vanuatu vatus is currently 2,032 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 2,037 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,017 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.