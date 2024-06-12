Dominican peso to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Uzbekistan soms is currently 212,575 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.492% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 213,764 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 211,659 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.337% decrease in value.