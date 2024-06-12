Dominican peso to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 379,267 today, reflecting a -0.504% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 383,362 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 378,502 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.776% increase in value.