10 Dominican pesos to Saudi riyals

Convert DOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 dop
0.65 sar

1.00000 DOP = 0.06469 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692351.1078592.12941.46891.629310.92653518.7665
1 GBP1.1504411.27455105.9921.689931.874481.0659221.5904
1 USD0.902650.784591183.16051.32591.47070.8362516.9396
1 INR0.01085430.009434660.012024910.01594390.0176850.01005590.203698

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 DOP0.06469 SAR
5 DOP0.32343 SAR
10 DOP0.64685 SAR
20 DOP1.29370 SAR
50 DOP3.23425 SAR
100 DOP6.46850 SAR
250 DOP16.17125 SAR
500 DOP32.34250 SAR
1000 DOP64.68500 SAR
2000 DOP129.37000 SAR
5000 DOP323.42500 SAR
10000 DOP646.85000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Dominican Peso
1 SAR15.45950 DOP
5 SAR77.29750 DOP
10 SAR154.59500 DOP
20 SAR309.19000 DOP
50 SAR772.97500 DOP
100 SAR1545.95000 DOP
250 SAR3864.87500 DOP
500 SAR7729.75000 DOP
1000 SAR15459.50000 DOP
2000 SAR30919.00000 DOP
5000 SAR77297.50000 DOP
10000 SAR154595.00000 DOP