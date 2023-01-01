1 Dominican peso to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert DOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 dop
0.06 pen

1.00000 DOP = 0.06390 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869231.1077592.12151.468321.629640.9264618.7652
1 GBP1.1504411.27445105.9841.689281.874881.0658421.5891
1 USD0.90270.784652183.16091.32551.471130.8362516.9399
1 INR0.01085520.009435350.012024910.0159390.01769020.01005580.2037

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DOP0.06390 PEN
5 DOP0.31948 PEN
10 DOP0.63897 PEN
20 DOP1.27793 PEN
50 DOP3.19483 PEN
100 DOP6.38967 PEN
250 DOP15.97418 PEN
500 DOP31.94835 PEN
1000 DOP63.89670 PEN
2000 DOP127.79340 PEN
5000 DOP319.48350 PEN
10000 DOP638.96700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Dominican Peso
1 PEN15.65030 DOP
5 PEN78.25150 DOP
10 PEN156.50300 DOP
20 PEN313.00600 DOP
50 PEN782.51500 DOP
100 PEN1565.03000 DOP
250 PEN3912.57500 DOP
500 PEN7825.15000 DOP
1000 PEN15650.30000 DOP
2000 PEN31300.60000 DOP
5000 PEN78251.50000 DOP
10000 PEN156503.00000 DOP