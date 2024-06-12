Dominican peso to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0,256 today, reflecting a -1.237% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.178% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0,260 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,255 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.388% increase in value.