Dominican peso to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Mauritian rupees is currently 0,803 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.930% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,804 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,773 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.106% decrease in value.