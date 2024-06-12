Dominican peso to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Malagasy ariaries is currently 74.973 today, reflecting a -0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 75.350 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 74.568 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.683% increase in value.