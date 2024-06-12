Dominican peso to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Kenyan shillings is currently 2,161 today, reflecting a -0.537% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.924% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,207 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2,153 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.027% decrease in value.