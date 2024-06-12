Dominican peso to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Japanese yen is currently 2,651 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.664% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 2,652 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,618 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.765% increase in value.