20 Dominican pesos to Jamaican dollars

Convert DOP to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 dop
53,33 jmd

1.00000 DOP = 2.66651 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691251.1073592.08061.467851.628820.9266318.7745
1 GBP1.1505811.2741105.9471.688881.874091.0661621.6016
1 USD0.903050.784868183.1541.325551.470910.8367516.9544
1 INR0.01086010.009438730.012025910.01594090.0176890.01006270.203892

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 DOP2.66651 JMD
5 DOP13.33255 JMD
10 DOP26.66510 JMD
20 DOP53.33020 JMD
50 DOP133.32550 JMD
100 DOP266.65100 JMD
250 DOP666.62750 JMD
500 DOP1333.25500 JMD
1000 DOP2666.51000 JMD
2000 DOP5333.02000 JMD
5000 DOP13332.55000 JMD
10000 DOP26665.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 JMD0.37502 DOP
5 JMD1.87512 DOP
10 JMD3.75023 DOP
20 JMD7.50046 DOP
50 JMD18.75115 DOP
100 JMD37.50230 DOP
250 JMD93.75575 DOP
500 JMD187.51150 DOP
1000 JMD375.02300 DOP
2000 JMD750.04600 DOP
5000 JMD1875.11500 DOP
10000 JMD3750.23000 DOP