1 Dominican peso to Indian rupees

Convert DOP to INR at the real exchange rate

1 dop
1.43 inr

1.00000 DOP = 1.43444 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869141.1074592.09351.467651.628240.92666518.7748
1 GBP1.1505611.2742105.961.688631.873411.0661921.6018
1 USD0.902950.784806183.15821.325251.470260.8367516.9532
1 INR0.01085850.009437510.012025310.01593650.01768030.01006210.203867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 DOP1.43444 INR
5 DOP7.17220 INR
10 DOP14.34440 INR
20 DOP28.68880 INR
50 DOP71.72200 INR
100 DOP143.44400 INR
250 DOP358.61000 INR
500 DOP717.22000 INR
1000 DOP1434.44000 INR
2000 DOP2868.88000 INR
5000 DOP7172.20000 INR
10000 DOP14344.40000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 INR0.69713 DOP
5 INR3.48567 DOP
10 INR6.97135 DOP
20 INR13.94270 DOP
50 INR34.85675 DOP
100 INR69.71350 DOP
250 INR174.28375 DOP
500 INR348.56750 DOP
1000 INR697.13500 DOP
2000 INR1394.27000 DOP
5000 INR3485.67500 DOP
10000 INR6971.35000 DOP