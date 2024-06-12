Dominican peso to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Gambian dalasis is currently 1,142 today, reflecting a -0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.644% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 1,147 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,127 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.233% increase in value.