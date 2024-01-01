Convert DOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 dop
239.95 ghs

$1.000 DOP = GH¢0.2399 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8241.4781.6250.96420.064
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5611.7541.9281.14323.802
1 USD0.930.784183.5611.3751.5120.89718.665
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DOP0,23995 GHS
5 DOP1,19975 GHS
10 DOP2,39949 GHS
20 DOP4,79898 GHS
50 DOP11,99745 GHS
100 DOP23,99490 GHS
250 DOP59,98725 GHS
500 DOP119,97450 GHS
1000 DOP239,94900 GHS
2000 DOP479,89800 GHS
5000 DOP1.199,74500 GHS
10000 DOP2.399,49000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Dominican Peso
1 GHS4,16756 DOP
5 GHS20,83780 DOP
10 GHS41,67560 DOP
20 GHS83,35120 DOP
50 GHS208,37800 DOP
100 GHS416,75600 DOP
250 GHS1.041,89000 DOP
500 GHS2.083,78000 DOP
1000 GHS4.167,56000 DOP
2000 GHS8.335,12000 DOP
5000 GHS20.837,80000 DOP
10000 GHS41.675,60000 DOP