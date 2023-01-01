250 Dominican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert DOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 dop
50.20 ghs

1.00000 DOP = 0.20078 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869111.1073592.09751.467241.62810.9268918.764
1 GBP1.150611.2741105.9661.688181.873261.0664821.5896
1 USD0.903050.784868183.16931.3251.470260.8370516.945
1 INR0.01085810.009436990.012023710.01593140.0176780.01006440.203741

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DOP0.20078 GHS
5 DOP1.00392 GHS
10 DOP2.00785 GHS
20 DOP4.01570 GHS
50 DOP10.03925 GHS
100 DOP20.07850 GHS
250 DOP50.19625 GHS
500 DOP100.39250 GHS
1000 DOP200.78500 GHS
2000 DOP401.57000 GHS
5000 DOP1003.92500 GHS
10000 DOP2007.85000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Dominican Peso
1 GHS4.98046 DOP
5 GHS24.90230 DOP
10 GHS49.80460 DOP
20 GHS99.60920 DOP
50 GHS249.02300 DOP
100 GHS498.04600 DOP
250 GHS1245.11500 DOP
500 GHS2490.23000 DOP
1000 GHS4980.46000 DOP
2000 GHS9960.92000 DOP
5000 GHS24902.30000 DOP
10000 GHS49804.60000 DOP