5 Dominican pesos to Euros

Convert DOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 dop
0.08 eur

1.00000 DOP = 0.01559 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869221.1065592.03771.466461.627640.9274418.7476
1 GBP1.1504611.273105.8821.687041.872471.0669821.5677
1 USD0.903750.785546183.17541.325251.470910.838116.9424
1 INR0.01086510.009444450.012022810.01593320.01768450.01007630.203695

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Euro
1 DOP0.01559 EUR
5 DOP0.07794 EUR
10 DOP0.15589 EUR
20 DOP0.31177 EUR
50 DOP0.77943 EUR
100 DOP1.55886 EUR
250 DOP3.89715 EUR
500 DOP7.79430 EUR
1000 DOP15.58860 EUR
2000 DOP31.17720 EUR
5000 DOP77.94300 EUR
10000 DOP155.88600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Dominican Peso
1 EUR64.14950 DOP
5 EUR320.74750 DOP
10 EUR641.49500 DOP
20 EUR1282.99000 DOP
50 EUR3207.47500 DOP
100 EUR6414.95000 DOP
250 EUR16037.37500 DOP
500 EUR32074.75000 DOP
1000 EUR64149.50000 DOP
2000 EUR128299.00000 DOP
5000 EUR320747.50000 DOP
10000 EUR641495.00000 DOP