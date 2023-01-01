5 Dominican pesos to Euros

Convert DOP to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 dop
0.08 eur

1.00000 DOP = 0.01610 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
How to convert Dominican pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Euro
1 DOP0.01610 EUR
5 DOP0.08051 EUR
10 DOP0.16101 EUR
20 DOP0.32202 EUR
50 DOP0.80506 EUR
100 DOP1.61012 EUR
250 DOP4.02530 EUR
500 DOP8.05060 EUR
1000 DOP16.10120 EUR
2000 DOP32.20240 EUR
5000 DOP80.50600 EUR
10000 DOP161.01200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Dominican Peso
1 EUR62.10700 DOP
5 EUR310.53500 DOP
10 EUR621.07000 DOP
20 EUR1242.14000 DOP
50 EUR3105.35000 DOP
100 EUR6210.70000 DOP
250 EUR15526.75000 DOP
500 EUR31053.50000 DOP
1000 EUR62107.00000 DOP
2000 EUR124214.00000 DOP
5000 EUR310535.00000 DOP
10000 EUR621070.00000 DOP