1 Dominican peso to Colombian pesos

Convert DOP to COP at the real exchange rate

1 dop
66,50 cop

1.00000 DOP = 66.49570 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 DOP66.49570 COP
5 DOP332.47850 COP
10 DOP664.95700 COP
20 DOP1329.91400 COP
50 DOP3324.78500 COP
100 DOP6649.57000 COP
250 DOP16623.92500 COP
500 DOP33247.85000 COP
1000 DOP66495.70000 COP
2000 DOP132991.40000 COP
5000 DOP332478.50000 COP
10000 DOP664957.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Dominican Peso
1 COP0.01504 DOP
5 COP0.07519 DOP
10 COP0.15039 DOP
20 COP0.30077 DOP
50 COP0.75193 DOP
100 COP1.50386 DOP
250 COP3.75965 DOP
500 COP7.51930 DOP
1000 COP15.03860 DOP
2000 COP30.07720 DOP
5000 COP75.19300 DOP
10000 COP150.38600 DOP