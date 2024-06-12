Dominican peso to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Colombian pesos is currently 67.273 today, reflecting a 1.535% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.268% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 67.278 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 65.883 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.817% increase in value.