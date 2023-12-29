500 Danish kroner to South African rand

Convert DKK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
1374.68 zar

1.00000 DKK = 2.74937 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692551.1065592.04491.466341.62620.92624518.7762
1 GBP1.1504111.273105.8911.686921.870821.0655621.6005
1 USD0.90370.785546183.18191.325151.469620.8369516.9682
1 INR0.01086430.009443710.012021810.01593070.01766750.01006170.203989

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / South African Rand
1 DKK2.74937 ZAR
5 DKK13.74685 ZAR
10 DKK27.49370 ZAR
20 DKK54.98740 ZAR
50 DKK137.46850 ZAR
100 DKK274.93700 ZAR
250 DKK687.34250 ZAR
500 DKK1374.68500 ZAR
1000 DKK2749.37000 ZAR
2000 DKK5498.74000 ZAR
5000 DKK13746.85000 ZAR
10000 DKK27493.70000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Danish Krone
1 ZAR0.36372 DKK
5 ZAR1.81860 DKK
10 ZAR3.63720 DKK
20 ZAR7.27440 DKK
50 ZAR18.18600 DKK
100 ZAR36.37200 DKK
250 ZAR90.93000 DKK
500 ZAR181.86000 DKK
1000 ZAR363.72000 DKK
2000 ZAR727.44000 DKK
5000 ZAR1818.60000 DKK
10000 ZAR3637.20000 DKK