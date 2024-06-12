Danish krone to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to CFP francs is currently 15,985 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.228% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 16,061 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 15,912 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.