Danish krone to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Uruguayan pesos is currently 5,603 today, reflecting a 0.367% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.963% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5,710 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 5,580 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.839% decrease in value.