1 Danish krone to Tajikistani somonis

Convert DKK to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
1.62 tjs

1.00000 DKK = 1.62239 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Danish kroner to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tajikistani Somoni
1 DKK1.62239 TJS
5 DKK8.11195 TJS
10 DKK16.22390 TJS
20 DKK32.44780 TJS
50 DKK81.11950 TJS
100 DKK162.23900 TJS
250 DKK405.59750 TJS
500 DKK811.19500 TJS
1000 DKK1622.39000 TJS
2000 DKK3244.78000 TJS
5000 DKK8111.95000 TJS
10000 DKK16223.90000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Danish Krone
1 TJS0.61638 DKK
5 TJS3.08188 DKK
10 TJS6.16376 DKK
20 TJS12.32752 DKK
50 TJS30.81880 DKK
100 TJS61.63760 DKK
250 TJS154.09400 DKK
500 TJS308.18800 DKK
1000 TJS616.37600 DKK
2000 TJS1232.75200 DKK
5000 TJS3081.88000 DKK
10000 TJS6163.76000 DKK