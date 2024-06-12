Danish krone to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Romanian leus is currently 0,667 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.026% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,667 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,666 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.110% increase in value.