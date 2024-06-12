Danish krone to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Nigerian nairas is currently 218,167 today, reflecting a 0.590% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.204% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 219,512 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 210,614 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.902% increase in value.