Danish krone to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Mozambican meticals is currently 9,180 today, reflecting a 0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.967% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 9,299 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 9,149 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.