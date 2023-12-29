5 Danish kroner to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DKK to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
3,41 myr

1.00000 DKK = 0.68102 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.1046591.9221.463831.622930.92816518.7226
1 GBP1.1499511.27035105.7111.68341.866381.0673521.531
1 USD0.90520.787185183.21371.325151.469180.8401516.9489
1 INR0.01087880.00945980.012017310.01592470.01765560.01009630.203679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DKK0.68102 MYR
5 DKK3.40508 MYR
10 DKK6.81016 MYR
20 DKK13.62032 MYR
50 DKK34.05080 MYR
100 DKK68.10160 MYR
250 DKK170.25400 MYR
500 DKK340.50800 MYR
1000 DKK681.01600 MYR
2000 DKK1362.03200 MYR
5000 DKK3405.08000 MYR
10000 DKK6810.16000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Danish Krone
1 MYR1.46839 DKK
5 MYR7.34195 DKK
10 MYR14.68390 DKK
20 MYR29.36780 DKK
50 MYR73.41950 DKK
100 MYR146.83900 DKK
250 MYR367.09750 DKK
500 MYR734.19500 DKK
1000 MYR1468.39000 DKK
2000 MYR2936.78000 DKK
5000 MYR7341.95000 DKK
10000 MYR14683.90000 DKK