Danish krone to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0,680 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.705% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0,686 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,677 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.622% decrease in value.