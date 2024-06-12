Danish krone to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Macedonian denars is currently 8,260 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.035% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 8,274 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 8,196 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.636% increase in value.