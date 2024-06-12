Danish krone to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to South Korean wons is currently 198.262 today, reflecting a -0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.979% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 200.222 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 198.054 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.