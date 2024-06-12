Danish krone to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Algerian dinars is currently 19.405 today, reflecting a -0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 19.629 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 19.364 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.420% decrease in value.