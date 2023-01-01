5 Djiboutian francs to CFP francs

Convert DJF to XPF at the real exchange rate

5 djf
3 xpf

1.00000 DJF = 0.61074 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868141.106692.01241.465141.618660.93065518.7661
1 GBP1.1518911.27465105.9851.687641.864481.0720121.6159
1 USD0.90370.784529183.14871.3241.462740.84116.9583
1 INR0.01086810.009435250.012026610.01592330.01759180.01011440.203951

How to convert Djiboutian francs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFP Franc
1 DJF0.61074 XPF
5 DJF3.05368 XPF
10 DJF6.10736 XPF
20 DJF12.21472 XPF
50 DJF30.53680 XPF
100 DJF61.07360 XPF
250 DJF152.68400 XPF
500 DJF305.36800 XPF
1000 DJF610.73600 XPF
2000 DJF1221.47200 XPF
5000 DJF3053.68000 XPF
10000 DJF6107.36000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 XPF1.63737 DJF
5 XPF8.18685 DJF
10 XPF16.37370 DJF
20 XPF32.74740 DJF
50 XPF81.86850 DJF
100 XPF163.73700 DJF
250 XPF409.34250 DJF
500 XPF818.68500 DJF
1000 XPF1637.37000 DJF
2000 XPF3274.74000 DJF
5000 XPF8186.85000 DJF
10000 XPF16373.70000 DJF