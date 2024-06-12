Djiboutian franc to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Pakistani rupees is currently 1,567 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.122% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1,571 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 1,566 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.237% increase in value.