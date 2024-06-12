Djiboutian franc to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.434% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.597% increase in value.