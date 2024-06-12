Djiboutian franc to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0,492 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.368% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0,494 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,491 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.547% decrease in value.