Djiboutian franc to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0,044 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.031% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0,044 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,044 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.115% decrease in value.