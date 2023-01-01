50 Djiboutian francs to Brazilian reais

Convert DJF to BRL at the real exchange rate

50 djf
1,36 brl

1.00000 DJF = 0.02730 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669051.1069592.02011.464111.617280.9327618.7921
1 GBP1.1535311.27685106.1441.688831.865511.0759721.6764
1 USD0.90340.783177183.12941.322651.461030.8426516.9765
1 INR0.01086720.009421180.012029410.01591070.01757530.01013660.204218

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 DJF0.02730 BRL
5 DJF0.13649 BRL
10 DJF0.27298 BRL
20 DJF0.54596 BRL
50 DJF1.36491 BRL
100 DJF2.72982 BRL
250 DJF6.82455 BRL
500 DJF13.64910 BRL
1000 DJF27.29820 BRL
2000 DJF54.59640 BRL
5000 DJF136.49100 BRL
10000 DJF272.98200 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Djiboutian Franc
1 BRL36.63250 DJF
5 BRL183.16250 DJF
10 BRL366.32500 DJF
20 BRL732.65000 DJF
50 BRL1831.62500 DJF
100 BRL3663.25000 DJF
250 BRL9158.12500 DJF
500 BRL18316.25000 DJF
1000 BRL36632.50000 DJF
2000 BRL73265.00000 DJF
5000 BRL183162.50000 DJF
10000 BRL366325.00000 DJF