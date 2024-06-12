Djiboutian franc to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Armenian drams is currently 2,183 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 2,192 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,179 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.448% decrease in value.