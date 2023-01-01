500 Czech korunas to CFP francs

Convert CZK to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 czk
2434 xpf

1.00000 CZK = 4.86781 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867191.1068591.99731.464031.617370.9327918.7908
1 GBP1.1531511.2764106.091.688291.865131.0756521.6692
1 USD0.903450.783453183.11631.32271.461240.8426516.9768
1 INR0.01086990.009425990.012031310.01591380.01758070.01013820.204254

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / CFP Franc
1 CZK4.86781 XPF
5 CZK24.33905 XPF
10 CZK48.67810 XPF
20 CZK97.35620 XPF
50 CZK243.39050 XPF
100 CZK486.78100 XPF
250 CZK1216.95250 XPF
500 CZK2433.90500 XPF
1000 CZK4867.81000 XPF
2000 CZK9735.62000 XPF
5000 CZK24339.05000 XPF
10000 CZK48678.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XPF0.20543 CZK
5 XPF1.02716 CZK
10 XPF2.05431 CZK
20 XPF4.10862 CZK
50 XPF10.27155 CZK
100 XPF20.54310 CZK
250 XPF51.35775 CZK
500 XPF102.71550 CZK
1000 XPF205.43100 CZK
2000 XPF410.86200 CZK
5000 XPF1027.15500 CZK
10000 XPF2054.31000 CZK