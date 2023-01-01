20 Cape Verdean escudos to Danish kroner

Convert CVE to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 cve
1.34 dkk

1.00000 CVE = 0.06725 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869681.1083592.14911.465961.620280.93355518.7988
1 GBP1.1498511.2744105.9551.685591.863021.0734521.6152
1 USD0.902250.784683183.14081.322651.461880.8422516.9611
1 INR0.0108520.0094380.012027810.01590860.01758320.01013040.204005

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Danish Krone
1 CVE0.06725 DKK
5 CVE0.33623 DKK
10 CVE0.67245 DKK
20 CVE1.34490 DKK
50 CVE3.36226 DKK
100 CVE6.72451 DKK
250 CVE16.81128 DKK
500 CVE33.62255 DKK
1000 CVE67.24510 DKK
2000 CVE134.49020 DKK
5000 CVE336.22550 DKK
10000 CVE672.45100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 DKK14.87100 CVE
5 DKK74.35500 CVE
10 DKK148.71000 CVE
20 DKK297.42000 CVE
50 DKK743.55000 CVE
100 DKK1487.10000 CVE
250 DKK3717.75000 CVE
500 DKK7435.50000 CVE
1000 DKK14871.00000 CVE
2000 DKK29742.00000 CVE
5000 DKK74355.00000 CVE
10000 DKK148710.00000 CVE