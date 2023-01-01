1 Cape Verdean escudo to Swiss francs

Convert CVE to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 cve
0.01 chf

1.00000 CVE = 0.00842 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swiss Franc
1 CVE0.00842 CHF
5 CVE0.04211 CHF
10 CVE0.08422 CHF
20 CVE0.16845 CHF
50 CVE0.42112 CHF
100 CVE0.84224 CHF
250 CVE2.10560 CHF
500 CVE4.21120 CHF
1000 CVE8.42241 CHF
2000 CVE16.84482 CHF
5000 CVE42.11205 CHF
10000 CVE84.22410 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CHF118.73100 CVE
5 CHF593.65500 CVE
10 CHF1187.31000 CVE
20 CHF2374.62000 CVE
50 CHF5936.55000 CVE
100 CHF11873.10000 CVE
250 CHF29682.75000 CVE
500 CHF59365.50000 CVE
1000 CHF118731.00000 CVE
2000 CHF237462.00000 CVE
5000 CHF593655.00000 CVE
10000 CHF1187310.00000 CVE