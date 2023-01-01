10 Costa Rican colóns to Macanese patacas

Convert CRC to MOP at the real exchange rate

10 crc
0.15 mop

1.00000 CRC = 0.01542 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869221.10685921.464311.620450.9334418.7774
1 GBP1.1504611.2734105.8431.684641.864291.0738821.6028
1 USD0.903450.785299183.11881.322951.464020.8432516.9647
1 INR0.01086960.009447910.01203110.01591640.01761360.01014510.204102

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Macanese Pataca
1 CRC0.01542 MOP
5 CRC0.07710 MOP
10 CRC0.15420 MOP
20 CRC0.30839 MOP
50 CRC0.77098 MOP
100 CRC1.54196 MOP
250 CRC3.85490 MOP
500 CRC7.70980 MOP
1000 CRC15.41960 MOP
2000 CRC30.83920 MOP
5000 CRC77.09800 MOP
10000 CRC154.19600 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Costa Rican Colón
1 MOP64.85250 CRC
5 MOP324.26250 CRC
10 MOP648.52500 CRC
20 MOP1297.05000 CRC
50 MOP3242.62500 CRC
100 MOP6485.25000 CRC
250 MOP16213.12500 CRC
500 MOP32426.25000 CRC
1000 MOP64852.50000 CRC
2000 MOP129705.00000 CRC
5000 MOP324262.50000 CRC
10000 MOP648525.00000 CRC