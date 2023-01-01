amount-spellout.1000 Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs

Convert CRC to KMF at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
852 kmf

1.00000 CRC = 0.85193 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692151.106792.02491.464391.620940.9336818.7789
1 GBP1.1504611.2732105.871.68471.864811.0741621.6042
1 USD0.90360.785423183.15251.32321.464660.843616.9684
1 INR0.01086660.009445570.012026110.01591290.01761420.01014520.204064

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0.85193 KMF
5 CRC4.25966 KMF
10 CRC8.51932 KMF
20 CRC17.03864 KMF
50 CRC42.59660 KMF
100 CRC85.19320 KMF
250 CRC212.98300 KMF
500 CRC425.96600 KMF
1000 CRC851.93200 KMF
2000 CRC1703.86400 KMF
5000 CRC4259.66000 KMF
10000 CRC8519.32000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1.17380 CRC
5 KMF5.86900 CRC
10 KMF11.73800 CRC
20 KMF23.47600 CRC
50 KMF58.69000 CRC
100 KMF117.38000 CRC
250 KMF293.45000 CRC
500 KMF586.90000 CRC
1000 KMF1173.80000 CRC
2000 KMF2347.60000 CRC
5000 KMF5869.00000 CRC
10000 KMF11738.00000 CRC