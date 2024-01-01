250 Comorian francs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KMF to CRC at the real exchange rate

250 kmf
286.65 crc

CF1.000 KMF = ₡1.147 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17391.1739
Low1.13411.0843
Average1.15011.1245
Change-1.35%4.83%
1 KMF to CRC stats

The performance of KMF to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1739 and a 30 day low of 1.1341. This means the 30 day average was 1.1501. The change for KMF to CRC was -1.35.

The performance of KMF to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1739 and a 90 day low of 1.0843. This means the 90 day average was 1.1245. The change for KMF to CRC was 4.83.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1,14660 CRC
5 KMF5,73300 CRC
10 KMF11,46600 CRC
20 KMF22,93200 CRC
50 KMF57,33000 CRC
100 KMF114,66000 CRC
250 KMF286,65000 CRC
500 KMF573,30000 CRC
1000 KMF1.146,60000 CRC
2000 KMF2.293,20000 CRC
5000 KMF5.733,00000 CRC
10000 KMF11.466,00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0,87214 KMF
5 CRC4,36072 KMF
10 CRC8,72143 KMF
20 CRC17,44286 KMF
50 CRC43,60715 KMF
100 CRC87,21430 KMF
250 CRC218,03575 KMF
500 CRC436,07150 KMF
1000 CRC872,14300 KMF
2000 CRC1.744,28600 KMF
5000 CRC4.360,71500 KMF
10000 CRC8.721,43000 KMF